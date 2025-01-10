'It was just so exciting.' Original Detroit Lions baton twirlers reminisce about days on the field

(WXYZ) — It has been decades since baton twirlers took to the field to cheer on the Detroit Lions, but for those members of the teams back then, the memories are still fresh.

"This is my costume I used to wear; I designed it and made it all those years ago," said Susan Ayotte.

From at least 1957 at Tiger Stadium to the last game at the Silverdome in 2002, baton twirlers like Susan were a part of the Lions' hype team.

"There were four of us one in each corner," said Susan.

They jumped on the field at each timeout to wow fans with their moves.

Photo courtesy: Susan Ayotte

"At the end of each quarter, we would rotate and go to the next corner. It was great," she said. "It was a sense of pride and it was an honor and a privilege to be able to twirl with the team."

The Lions record-season is giving the twirlers of the past the perfect excuse to reconnect from all over the country and share memories of the team they love.

"We didn't get paid; we just did it because we wanted to," said Marsee Burns Essington, a Silverdome Lions twirler.

Photo courtesy: Marsee Burns Essington

"Some of us twirled knives, some of us twirled hoops," she said.

June Ciampa Laurer, a Tigers field Lions twirler said, "It was just so exciting for everybody, and I just have to smile when I think about the fact that it's been all these years and it's really still vivid in my mind."

June was one of the first when the Lions played at Tiger Stadium, who ended up teaching many of the others.

"That's when Bobby Lang was the quarterback, and we always knew we would win because they were just that good," she said.

"What we did back then was enter the field and throw the baton over the goal post and catch it on the other side, hopefully catch it over the other side," she said.

Susan Fron came the first year the Silverdome opened in 1975. She remembers being knocked down to the ground by a Lions legend.

"I remember being scared and looking up at this giant and my father said to me, 'that's Alex Karras,'" said Susan.

Tina Smarch was a Lions twirler back when the Super Bowl was held at the Silverdome.

"I was in the Super Bowl parade and Ted Nugent was behind me. That's right!" she said.

Photo courtesy: Laura Solakia

Laura Solakia remembers when the special super fan corner brought her a birthday cake and sang happy birthday.

"It was so special," said Laura.

Marsee Burns Essington is making sure they keep in touch through the years while living in different states — and they have all been cheering on their Lions near and far.

Essington went on to twirl for the LA Rams and currently lives in Pennsylvania.

"It was a great experience to be able to do that, really special memories of all those years ago," said Susan.

