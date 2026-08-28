'It’s a joke', Detroit and Windsor residents react to Lake America name change

DETROIT & WINDSOR, ON (WXYZ) —President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday renaming Lake Ontario to Lake America in the United States, a move that drew swift reaction on both sides of the US-Canada border.

The name change comes amid an escalating trade war between the two countries, with Trump and his administration claiming Canada has been taking advantage of the US on trade.

"As you know, Canada has been ripping us off for a long time on trade, very sadly. Even the military, we defend Canada for nothing. They don't pay us to defend Canada, but we defend Canada," Trump said.

"They don't pay for anything and they want to be treated like a State and they're not a State, and we just can't do that anymore," Trump said.

The executive order only changes the name in the United States, but the news spread quickly in Canada, where many expressed frustration and disbelief — including at the government level.

"We'll always call it Lake Ontario, period," said Mélanie Joly, Canada's Minister of Industry. "While all these shenanigans are happening, we'll just be smart and we'll be strategic and we'll fight back."

"We're laughing about it, it's a joke. Come on Mr. Trump," said Vlad Biscan of Windsor.

"Why hurt your fellow allies or neighbors," said Canadian Theresa Desjardins. “I'm a big sports fan, I used to go there (Detroit) religiously, now I don't even want to go over there.”

"We need to respect each other and he just doesn't have the respect," said Brenda Konecny, a Canadian who spends her winters in Florida. "We've stood behind you in every single war and we would still stand behind you, you're our big brother.”

I spent time on both sides of the border Thursday, where the divide between the two countries appeared to be growing.

Aaron Fisk, a professor and fish ecologist at the University of Windsor who works extensively in the Great Lakes alongside Americans, said the name Ontario predates both countries by more than a century.

"It's kind of sad in reality, and I think it disrespects the history of the lake itself," Fisk said of the name change. "I think it's an Iroquois name, Ontario, and that's what the first Europeans called it because that's what the first nations called it, Ontario. In fact, the province of Ontario was named after the lake."

On the Detroit side of the border, Americans also expressed their dismay.

"In Michigan we're surrounded by great lakes. We believe in the great lakes, they are our pride and joy, and Lake Ontario is one of those that's our pride and joy," said Chris Turner, an American.

"We have that acronym for kids to remember the great lakes and Ontario, for HOMES, has to stay Ontario," said Sandy Turner, an American.

"Yeah I just shook my head... it's petty" said American Marcus Reliford, who was visiting Canada on Thursday. “I hate having to explain myself (to Canadians) like, it’s not our decision.”

Despite the US government's official recognition of the new name, many on both sides of the border say Lake Ontario is not going anywhere.

"I have no plans to call it Lake America; we will continue to call it Lake Ontario," Fisk said.

However, as a scientist who works in Lake Ontario alongside US scientists and agencies, he does wonder how the name change impacts their work moving forward.

"That will be interesting, depending on the journals and who you’re working with and how they handle it,” Fisk said.

"I think it's ridiculous, so frankly, it's going to stay Lake Ontario and that's what it's going to be," Turner said.

"We have to protect ourselves, and it's really unfortunate and it's going to get way worse before it gets better," Konecny said. “We love our American friends and family. We will get through this, but unfortunately we have to wait it out."

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