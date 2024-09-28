'It's amazing': Fans celebrate Detroit Tigers clinching spot in the playoffs

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Tigers are advancing to the playoffs for the first time since 2014 after they cliched an American League Wild Card spot with a win over the Chicago White Sox on Friday night.

They earned the spot in front of a sold-out Comerica Park.

“It’s been a long time. It’s brought me back to baseball,” fan Dave Matthews told us.

Fans are excited to see another Tigers playoff after 10 years.

“I mean, it’s amazing. History-making Tigers right there. I have no words. It’s awesome,” Mattews said.

VIDEO: Inside the Detroit Tigers locer room as they celebrate clinching a playoff bert

The success from local teams has fans riding high.

“I’m so excited for this team. Detroit, born and raised, just a city boy. I’m so pumped. The city needs it — Tigers, Lions, Wolverines — I’m excited,” fan Mark Carter said. “It’s just so fun seeing the stadium sold out. Detroit’s a baseball city. Go Tigers."

“They came from a lousy first half of the season to win it in the second half. Can’t explain it. It’s just a wonderful time of the year,” fan Greg Wilczynski said. “And the Tigers came through for us. Now we need the Red Wings and we’ll be all set. Of course, the Lions. But what a great place to be in the city of Detroit to see the winners. They’re just the best.”

Even new fans are looking forward to staying for the long run.

“This was my first game and I love it. Go tigers,” new fan Tonia Jefferies said.

