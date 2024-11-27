It's back: Detroit People Mover reopens with extended hours, holiday festivities

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit People Mover is back up and running and in honor of it reopening, there are holiday festivities this week and extended hours.

After temporarily closing for construction and maintenance for nearly three months, the Detroit People Mover reopened on Wednesday.

To help people celebrate holiday festivities and Thanksgiving events downtown, there will be 36 hours of free nonstop service for the elevated train system starting Wednesday at 6:30 a.m. through Thursday at 7 p.m.

On Wednesday, organizers say the DPM will provide an “electrifying atmosphere” during rides with a special DJ at the Bricktown Station from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Riders can enjoy holiday lights and festivities across downtown.

On Thursday, or Thanksgiving Day, the DPM will be a site for people gathering downtown to grab free hot cocoa and hand warmers at Grand Circus Park Station at 1 Park Street from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. The Turkey Trot and America’s Thanksgiving Parade will be happening in the morning.

People attending the Detroit Lions game can use the People Mover and exit at the Broadway Station to get to Ford Field.

REGULAR SERVICE HOURS

Regular hours for the train have permanently changed to open earlier and close later. The DPM will be open Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to midnight, Saturday from 10 a.m. to midnight and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

"The Detroit People Mover is committed to transporting people, bringing them together and setting the stage for a great experience,” Detroit Transportation Corporation general manager Robert Cramer said in a statement. "We’re thrilled to reopen just in time for the holidays and invite the community to rediscover this FREE and FUN way to explore downtown."

For more information on schedules stations and events, visit thepeoplemover.com. You can also follow DMP on Facebook, Instagram and X.

