LINCOLN PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — A controversial water rate increase that sparked outrage in Lincoln Park is now in effect. Starting today, residents and businesses are facing higher water bills following the city's decision to raise rates by as much as 28 percent.

City leaders say they need the increase to address crumbling infrastructure and a water system where nearly 40 percent of the city's treated water is being lost through leaks and meter issues. But many residents have been voicing their frustrations about how this process has unfolded.

Watch Sara Molina's report below

'It's bad for business': Lincoln Park water rate hike goes into effect today

The community here in Lincoln Park tells me it's something the city should have addressed years ago.



Watch our previous coverage

Lincoln Park water bills set to rise up to 28% as residents pack city hall to protest

'I'm not mad, I'm scared': Residents react to Lincoln Park water hike

Instead, they're now facing higher water bills, while the city works to get to the bottom of that 40 percent water loss.

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“You may find people that are going to move out, and you get a bunch of abandoned houses. It's bad for prices. It's bad for business. Collateral business depend on locals. It's a disaster," said Don Wyatt.

According to the city, the rate increase is a fixed cost for residents, ranging from 15 to 28 percent. Officials say it's a necessary price to pay in order to support the city's aging water infrastructure.

They say future increases will be capped at 3 percent, but for now, some neighbors could see their quarterly bills jump by as much as $60. Residents tell me it's a change many of them simply can't afford, and on top of that, some say they felt they had almost no say in the matter.

The city attorney says discussions about the increase started with late June, before council approved it on August 10. However, financial documents posted by the city show that they've known about water loss for years.

Some residents, like Darel Shafer, say they've already noticed higher bills over this past year.

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“It's going to impact every single person, whether they live in an apartment, whether they live in a home, whether they live in a condo, and it's going to be tough for a lot of people," Shafer said.

The mayor says they've hired an outside company to investigate water meters. She also says payment assistance will be offered.

