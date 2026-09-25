DETROIT (WXYZ) — Closures are coming to westbound I-96, express and local lanes this weekend.

It’s frustrating drivers across metro Detroit, especially those on the west side. They told 7 News Detroit they are either forced to take the express lanes past their exit or they have to get off the freeway early and drive on slower local roads.

Watch Sara Molina's video report below:

'It's going to be extremely hard': Drivers frustrated as freeway closures are set for I-96

“It's going to be extremely hard. It's already hard on the main streets because they close and like everything, we can't even get on the freeway,” driver Kassy Ray said.

Ray said the high gas prices are also making things more difficult.

“The gas is extremely high, and taking detours is burning gas,” she said.

She is not the only driver who feels this way. Nathaniel Webster said the high price is burning a hole in his wallet too.

“I just put some gas. I think my last 20 in there,” Webster said.

Webster said he drives on I-96 to get to work each day, and closures on the east side of the freeway have already added an extra 10 to 15 minutes to his daily commute.

He said having closures on both sides will create an even bigger headache.

“Westbound, that will affect me too,” he said. “I have to take the freeway to get my daughter (from school).”

According to a press release from the Michigan Department of Transportation, the closures are intended for demolition of the Fullerton bridge, and maintenance work on the Hubbell bridge.

The closures are as listed:

Friday, Sept. 25 at 7 p.m. - Saturday, Sept. 26 at 5 p.m.



Westbound I-96 express lanes, M-8/Davison to M-39/Southfield Freeway, CLOSED

Detour - westbound I-96 local

Westbound M-8/Davison ramp to WB I-96 Express CLOSED

Saturday, Sept. 26 at 5 p.m. - Sunday, Oct. 4 at 5 a.m.



Westbound I-96 local lanes, M-8/Davison to Greenfield, CLOSED

Detour - westbound I-96 Express



Ramps CLOSED:

