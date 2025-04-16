'It's hard for us.' Patrick Lyoya's dad speaks ahead of trial for ex-officer charged in his killing

(WXYZ) — The trial for a former Grand Rapids police officer accused of murdering 26-year-old Patrick Lyoya three years ago is set to begin next week.

Ahead of the trial, I spoke with Patrick's father, Peter, about his loss, and what's at stake for his family and the community.

“My son was murdered by this criminal three years now, and if it was Patrick who killed Schurr, I don’t think it would take this long," Peter Lyoya said.

He spoke with me through a Swahili translator. Peter is opening up about his son's death in April 2022.

Related Story: Grand Rapids police officer who shot Patrick Lyoya charged with second degree murder

Grand Rapids police officer who shot Patrick Lyoya charged with second degree murder

Jury selection is set to begin Monday for Christopher Schurr, the former police officer facing second-degree murder charges for shooting and killing Patrick Lyoya.

Lyoya's family said they want to see Schurr held accountable for shooting and killing Patrick, sparking outrage from the community.

“These last three years without Patrick, what have you been living with?" I asked.

"It’s a big hole in the family. It’s hard for us. We never cover the hole. That emptiness," he said.

Lyoya, a Congolese immigrant, was allegedly stopped for an expired plate before a struggle took place outside. Schurr was later fired from the department.

Attorney Ven Johnson is handling a separate lawsuit, and I also talked with Kent County Commissioner Robert Womack.

“Police did not follow protocol. His training how to handle the situation was inadequate," Womack said.

Johnson told me that instead of finding the American dream, the family from the Democratic Republic of Congo found themselves living nightmare, one that's taken their sense of safety and belief in police, and replaced them with a need for justice.

VIDEO: Hear more from Ven Johnson in the interview below

Web extra: Ven Johnson on Patrick Lyoya case

“How does the high profile nature of the case play into the criminal trial?" I asked.

"You’re going to hear all sorts of crap about what Patrick did or didn’t do, that has nothing to do with why Schurr shot and killed him with a bullet to the back of the head execution style," Johnson said.

“One thing I want is justice for my son. We expect to see a fair trial," Peter Lyoya said.

I did contact Schurr's attorney for comment but did not hear back.