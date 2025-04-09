'It's important': Oakland HazMat teams train for large chemical spill

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — A rail terminal became a training ground for dozens of hazardous-material personnel in Oakland County on Wednesday.

In Oakland County, crews are called to very small-scale hazmat situations almost on a daily basis.

"Especially now with electric vehicles, lithium-ion batteries do catch fire and they are very difficult to deal with when they do," said Darin Page, a specialist with Oakland County Emergency Management Division.

While big hazmat scenarios are far less likely, Page said preparing for one is critical.

"As we saw a few years ago in East Palestine, Ohio, with that train derailment, two states were impacted by it," Page said.

On Wednesday, at the CN Rail Terminal in Pontiac, a short distance from the county's government campus, a simulation was held as if an ammonia tanker car was hit by a truck.

"A train derailment with a spill like this, especially caused by a terrorist attack in this scenario, could result in tens of thousands of people being displaced from their homes," Page said.

A large chemical spill also means a large response.

During the exercise, members of Oakland County's two HazMat teams had an opportunity to practice on how they would work together to mitigate the issue.

"We all kind of understand what we're going to do but actually getting together and performing the actions and talking to each other and getting on the same radio frequency, all of that is challenging. So, we're really pushing our limits at something this big, but it's important that we do it," Capt. Dan Dumas with the Waterford Regional Fire Department said.

The exercise was also a chance for first responders to coordinate an "all-hazards approach."

"Evacuating neighborhoods, setting up traffic control and, of course, dealing with the product right at the scene," Page said.

If a real hazmat incident were to actually occur, crews said listening to directions from first responders and alerts will go a long way.

"We're doing what's best for you. If we say leave, leave. Don't get all your clothing together, just take off. If we say shelter in place, shut your heating and cooling off and stay indoors," Dumas said.

