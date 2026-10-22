TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) — A longtime Troy police officer is facing the fight of his life after being diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer.

Lt. Josh Bowers, 37, was diagnosed with a brain tumor on Oct. 10. Within days, he underwent brain surgery to have it removed. Doctors later confirmed the tumor was glioblastoma, a fast-growing and aggressive brain cancer that affects about three out of every 100,000 people.

Watch Jolie Sherman's report in the video player below:

‘It's not curable’: Troy police lieutenant shares battle with aggressive brain cancer

"It's been a challenge, but I'm up for it," Bowers said.

Bowers and his wife, Meghan, say the diagnosis came after what initially seemed like a headache turned into life-changing news.

"The MRI showed that it was a glioblastoma," Meghan Bowers said. "It feels like a nightmare that I want to get out of. That's the best way for me to describe it."

While surgery successfully removed the tumor, Bowers says the battle is far from over.

"The problem is it's not curable, so it will come back. We just don't know when," he said.

The diagnosis has shaken not only Bowers' family but also his colleagues at the Troy Police Department, where he has served for the past decade.

Sgt. John Julian said many officers were initially stunned when Bowers shared the news.

"He sent an email, and we thought it was a joke because of the way he said it. That's just his personality," Julian said through tears. "He said his 'brain wasn't braining good.'"

Julian described Bowers, an Army veteran, as the type of officer coworkers can always count on for help.

"He's one of those guys you can always ask for help and know that he's going to come through," Julian said.

Bowers rose through the ranks during his 10 years with the department and became one of its youngest lieutenants. He is currently on sick leave while undergoing treatment and recovery.

Despite the difficult diagnosis, Bowers and his wife say they have been uplifted by an outpouring of support from the community. The couple, who has three children, have received encouragement from friends, colleagues and strangers alike.

"The motto we've been living by is, 'Today is better than yesterday,'" Meghan Bowers said.

A Support Me fundraising page created for the family has already attracted support from hundreds of people, including first responders and community groups across Michigan. Donations, meals and gift cards have poured in to help the family navigate the challenges ahead.

"It's been very overwhelming," Bowers said. "The police department has been truly amazing. I've received hundreds, if not thousands, of text messages. The amount of support is unthinkable."

As he continues his fight, Bowers hopes his story serves as a reminder to cherish loved ones.

"You never know," he said. "Love your loved ones. Hold them every day. Hug them tight."

For Meghan Bowers, the community's response has been a powerful source of comfort.

"I feel like thank you isn't even enough to say," she said. "Hopefully in our lifetime we can pay it forward.