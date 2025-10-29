(WXYZ) — The Federal Reserve is expected to announce it's second interest rate cut of the year today.

Watch Alicia's report in the video player below

'It's not goint to happen right away': Local financial expert explains potential recent interest rate cut

Federal chairman Jerome Powell signaled in late August that rate cuts were likely this year. And then last month, the Fed lowered the Key Interest Rate by a quarter-point to help stimulate growth amid a weakening job market.

I talked with financial expert Rick Boom, who expects a quarter-percent cut announced today. I asked him how this could impact Americans, and specificially, how quickly it will that translate into lower mortgage and auto loan rates for consumers.

WXYZ

“Unfortunately, when they raise rates, it happens almost immediately," Bloom said. "When it lowers rates, it takes time to reach the consumers. So, unfortunately, it's not going to happen right away. And a lot of consumers may find their rates don't go down. Now, if you have a charge card that's adjustable rate charge card, you're going to see a pretty quick change in that. But another charge card is probably not. And I think you won't see it on auto loans right away. I think it'll be a little while for it to filter through the system."

Bloom also said Certificate of Deposit rates would go down a little, meaning a lower rate of return for people saving money in the bank. The No. 1 concern, he said, is that if rates go down too much, we'll see higher inflation. He does anticipate another rate cut announced in December as well.