'It's special': Monroe drive-in theater reopening after couple steps in to save it

MONROE, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Monroe couple with decades of experience in the movie theater business is breathing new life into Memory Lane Drive-In, just weeks after the beloved venue announced it would be closing permanently.

Kevin and Sue Christy have taken on management of the drive-in theater, which is now preparing for its reopening weekend after a brief scare that it might be gone forever.

"It's special out here," Kevin Christy said.

The original owners, Todd Williams and Donald Collins, who built the drive-in from the ground up in 2021, had announced its closure after struggling financially.

"Gut-wrenching," Collins said.

"Hard to take," Williams said.

Williams explained they had tried various approaches to attract more customers before deciding to close.

"And we tried everything. We tried car shows, rentals, theme nights, anything we could do to try to get the attention of the people that it's here," Williams said.

The announcement sparked an outpouring of sadness from the community including Monroe-area resident Cammie Anderson.

"I have Memory Lane on my Facebook, so I was able to see the news that is was closing down," Anderson said.

The Christys, who bring extensive experience in theater operations, weren't ready to see the local attraction disappear.

"Literally, the first time I operated a drive-in was April of 1975 and I've been in them ever since," Kevin Christy said. "Monroe really didn't realize what it had until it was going."

Williams described the Christys stepping in as managers as a blessing for the business.

"For him to say I'm not letting this happen without putting up a fight, you know, I'm very thankful for that," Williams said.

When asked how the community can ensure the drive-in remains open, Kevin Christy had a simple answer.

"Just support us," he said.

The new managers note that purchasing food from the snack bar is crucial to keeping Memory Lane open, something Anderson plans to do this summer with her nine grandchildren.

"Really excited that a local business can thrive and stay here," Anderson said.

Sue Christy emphasized their vision for the drive-in's future.

"We want families here, we want them to enjoy this experience and have great memories with it," she said.

