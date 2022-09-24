'It's terrible': Neighbors react to Chesterfield tragedy that killed 1, injured 4

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — It’s been a rollercoaster of a day for residents near a Chesterfield Township condo complex from the initial shock of hearing police sirens to the horror in hearing the details of what took place.

"Our investigation has determined this is an isolated tragedy that does not present a danger to our community at this time,” Chesterfield Township Police Chief Brian Bassett said.

According to Bassett, around noon someone driving by found a 35-year-old woman and her 5-year-old daughter who had escaped from their condo. The woman had been stabbed and both were injured.

Police then forced their way inside where they found the 57-year-old father dead. A 10-year-old boy was found bound and beaten in a closet. All four victims lived in the condo.

In the basement, police found the alleged suspect who was overdosing and had self-inflicted wounds.

“I don't know how people can do stuff like that,” neighbor John Stewart said. "It's terrible. I mean, he (10-year-old boy) is the same age as my grandson, and it just makes you think.”

Soon after, WWJ Newsradio 950 identified the man killed as their overnight anchor Jim Matthews. He was the children’s father and returned home after going off the air at 5 a.m.

In a statement, the station said in part, “There have been many tears shed in our newsroom today and Jim will be greatly missed. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Jim’s family and friends during this difficult time.”

A statement from WWJ on the tragic loss of our overnight anchor, Jim Matthews. pic.twitter.com/qlsRv5Ukp9 — WWJ 950 (@WWJ950) September 23, 2022

"He just seemed like a reserved man. Very quiet and kind of shy, but he seemed to really like his kids,” Stewart said. "Those kids were out there playing all the time, especially the little girl. She was always happy, just playing like a normal kid.”

Neighbors said the suspect lived across the street and was often seen with the woman. Police also say the suspect was at the home frequently. His exact relation to the victims is still unknown.

“He was welcomed into the home initially," Bassett said. "From that point, it’s still too early to tell what happened.”

The suspect and the 5-year-old girl are in stable condition, but the mother and 10-year-old boy are still critical as police continue to piece together this chaotic and horrific tragedy.

The Chesterfield Public Safety Department will not rest until we have justice for our victims,” Bassett said.