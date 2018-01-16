Jack White launching new tour at Little Caesars Arena in April

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Detroit rocker Jack White has announced his first tour in almost for years, with the tour officially launching in Detroit.

White will play Little Caesars Arena on April 19 in support of his solo album, "Boarding House Reach."

The tour is on top of his already announced festival schedule that includes Shaky Knees, Boston Calling and Governors Ball, the last two of which Eminem will also perform.

Tickets for his shows go on sale Friday, Jan. 26 at 10 a.m. Members of Third Man Records' vault will have access to the first pre sale, and fans can also purchase tickets early through the use of Ticketmaster's fan-verified program.

This will be the largest venue in Detroit White has played. He last played here in 2014 with shows at The Fox Theatre and Masonic Temple.

Last week, White released the new single, "Connected By Love," which is also available as a physical 7-inch vinyl single pressed at Third Man Records' pressing plant in Midtown.

White says "Boarding House Reach" is his most ambitious work so far.