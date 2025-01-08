Jahmyr Gibbs named NFC Offensive Player of the Week after scoring four touchdowns in Week 18 win over Vikings

DETROIT (WXYZ) — After scoring four touchdowns in the Week 18 win over the Minnesota Vikings, Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs has been named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 18.

In the victory that clinched the Lions their second consecutive NFC North title and the 1-seed, Gibbs rushed for 139 yards on 23 carries for three scores. He also caught five passes for 31 yards and a receiving touchdown.

Those four touchdowns helped Gibbs set a new single-season franchise record for touchdowns scored in a single season (20).

One half of Sonic & Knuckles, Gibbs was one of the integral pieces of the Lions offense, rushing for 1,412 yards on 250 carries and 16 rushing touchdowns in 17 games, to go along with 52 catches for 517 yards and four scores.

After earning the 1-seed, Gibbs and the Lions won't be playing this week. We will learn who the Lions play after this weekend's Wild Card games, as with the NFL's reseeding system, the Lions will play the highest seed remaining. That game time and date at Ford Field is yet to be announced.