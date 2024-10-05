Jamo could've celebrated MNF win anywhere, he spent time with staff at Detroit diner

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Lions wide receiver Jameson "Jamo" Williams decided to celebrate his big 70-yard touchdown and Monday Night Football win against the Seattle Seahawks at a small, local diner in Detroit, spending time with staff.

Williams could have gone anywhere to celebrate the win but decided to get food, sign a jersey and take photos with the staff at L. George's Coney Island on 6 Mile and Schaefer Highway.

On video staff can be heard saying, "you're the man!" The hard working Detroiters were busy taking orders during the game but say seeing Jamo in person made it all worthwhile.

PhotoNation Jameson Williams posing with the jersey he signed and staff at L. George's Coney Island in Detroit

“It meant a lot because we’re huge fans of the Lions, especially him. We’ve been watching Jameson Williams since Alabama," L. George’s manager Nue Marku said.

Marku says they’ve had Jamo’s jersey hanging at the diner ever since he stopped by last year, hoping he would come back.

Nue Marku Jamo posing with the signed jersey at L. George's

“At first, we didn’t recognize him until he came in and pointed at the jersey and the rest is history from there," employee Donovan Marshall said. “He’s a good person. He's got a bright future ahead of him."

Staff at L. Goerge’s says they’ll continue supporting their team and their favorite player all season long. Lions have a bye week, but are playing the Cowboys in Dallas next week.