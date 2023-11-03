Janitor fatally assaults another staffer at Redford school, forcing closure Friday

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Redford Union High School’s secondary campus will be closed Friday as police investigate a homicide involving two staff members.

The incident happened Thursday evening at the campus on Kinloch Street near Curtis Road.

A custodial staff member was allegedly assaulted and killed by another custodial member, Redford Township police said.

District officials and police said it happened after school was dismissed and no students were present. A letter was sent to parents from the district late Thursday night.

Investigators say after the assault, the victim suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital, where he died.

The staff members worked with them through a third party. Police said a 42-year-old Detroit resident was taken into custody without incident.

“I want to assure you that at no time were any students or other staff members in danger as a result of this incident,” district Superintendent Jasen Witt said in a statement.

He said first responders were “promptly notified” and the district is fully cooperating with law enforcement.

As police continue to investigate, the campus will be closed Friday. There is no further threat to the community.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide. Additional details about the incident weren't immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Dan Bailey at 313-387-2375.