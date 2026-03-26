Jarvis Butts, man who murdered Detroit teen Na'Ziyah Harris, found dead in MDOC facility

(WXYZ) — Jarvis Butts, the man who was recently convicted for the murder of Detroit teen Na'Ziyah Harris, was found dead in a Michigan Department of Corrections facility in Jackson on Thursday morning, the MDOC confirms.

According to the MDOC, staff tried to provide life-saving measures to Butts this morning at the Charles Egeler Reception and Guidance Center. The death is currently being reported as a suicide, the MDOC says.

Michigan State Police say they were contacted at 6:45 a.m. on Thursday for a death investigation.

On March 12, Harris was sentenced to 35 to 60 years in prison. In addition to Na'Ziyah's case, Butts was sentenced to five other cases of criminal sexual conduct. All of them were to be served concurrently.

Butts was sentenced to the following on March 12:



Second-degree murder; 35 to 60 years

Second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a person 17 years or older

Third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a person 13 to 15 years old

Three counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with people under the age of 13

Prosecutors say Butts murdered the teen after finding out she was pregnant with his child. Her body has never been found.

Watch below: Years before Na'Ziyah Harris murder case, CPS warned repeatedly about alleged killer

Years before Na'Ziyah Harris murder case, CPS warned repeatedly about alleged killer

The 43-year-old was charged last year in connection with Na'ziyah's murder and sexual assault in other cases. Butts took a plea deal weeks before he was set to go to trial for the sexual assault and murder of the 13-year-old.

As part of the plea deals, several charges were dropped in each of those cases, including the sexual assault charge in the Na'Ziyah case.

Stay with WXYZ.com for updates on this developing story.

