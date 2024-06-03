WATCH LIVE: Jaylin Brazier to be sentenced Monday in murder of Zion Foster

(WXYZ) — The man found guilty of murdering Zion Foster will be sentenced Monday morning.

WATCH THE SENTENCING LIVE HERE AT 9 A.M.

Jaylin Brazier was convicted of second-degree murder and tampering with evidence. He faces life in prison.

Police say on January 4, 2022, Zion Foster left her home in Eastpointe and never returned.

According to police, Brazier confessed to putting Zion's body in a dumpster after she stopped breathing while the two were getting high.

The 17-year-old's body has never been found.

After the verdict, Zion's mother, Ciera Milton, told 7 News Detroit she's "happy that in the end this is justice."

When asked what she'd say to jurors, Milton said tearfully, "Thank you for looking at this and knowing that she can't speak for herself. Thank you for speaking for her."