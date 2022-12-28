Jayru Campbell arraigned after Christmas day standoff with Auburn Hills police

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Jayru Campbell remained poised during his arraignment in an Oakland County courtroom Wednesday until the judge said part one of the conditions of bond, should he be able to post it, included that he stay away from his 2-year-old daughter.

Campbell, 26, was holding his daughter during a one hour standoff with Auburn Hills Police at Havenwyck, a psychiatric hospital for adults, where Campbell showed up on Christmas around 8:40 p.m. to try to get the child’s mother released.

She was being held on a court order.

A day earlier, Campbell have been told to stay away from the hospital.

But Campbell seemed determined to get her out and made threats during a 911 call he made as he headed to the hospital on Christmas.

The 911 call was routed to Bloomfield Township Police.

"Like I don't care so y'all need to get the (expletive) out the way or I'm hitting everybody with the car. Straight up," Campbell said during the call. "So, open the door and let my (expletive) baby mama out or... I'm about to hit everybody with the car as soon as I pull up."

The hospital is located in Auburn Hills and police said Campbell did pull up very close to the hospital where he went in with his daughter.

Police said hospital staff had tried to get Campbell to leave but he refused. They called 911 when they reportedly feared he was armed.

Police said hospital workers were unsure what weapon he may have had in his clothing and feared it may have been a gun or knife.

After an hour standoff with police, Campbell let go of his daughter and put down a pair of scissors he used to arm himself.

“I commend the actions of our officers, who were on scene during this very dynamic situation,” said Ryan Gagnon, Chief of Police of the Auburn Hills Police Department. “The officers maintained their composure and used time and space, which allowed them to de-escalate the situation and negotiate with the person. We are grateful for the outcome and that no one was injured during this incident.”

On Wednesday, Campbell was arraigned on one count of Child Abuse 4th Degree, three counts of Felonious Assault on a Police Officer, one count of Disturbing the Peace, and one count of Trespassing.

Campbell’s bond has been set at $30,000 cash, no/10%.