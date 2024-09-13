JD Vance returning to Michigan for rally in Kent County next week

SPARTA, Mich. (WXYZ) — Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance is returning to Michigan next week for a campaign visit.

He will be speaking in Sparta on Tuesday, the Trump-Vance campaign announced. Sparta is in Kent County, north of Grand Rapids.

Vance is scheduled to speak at Apple Valley Events at 1:30 p.m. Doors open at 10:30 a.m.

People wanting to attend the event can register online.

Former President Donald Trump will also be in Michigan on Tuesday for a town hall meeting in Flint. That event will be held at the Dort Financial Center at 7 p.m.

