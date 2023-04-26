Jeff Jedrusik out as Westland police chief after old controversial videos surface

(WXYZ) — Jeff Jedrusik is out as Westland police chief. The announcement comes after a collection of old short videos recently surfaced in which he allegedly humiliated people when he was working as a patrol officer for the City of Westland more than 20 years ago.

Jedrusik told 7 Action News earlier in April that he's embarrassed by his behavior and "would never act that way today." He also apologized to the citizens in the videos.

After the videos came to light, there were calls for the resignation of Jedrusik, including from state representatives Dylan Wegela and Kevin Coleman.

Michigan State Police did conduct an investigation and turned their findings over to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office for review but a spokesperson for the prosecutor's office said they denied the warrant request because of the statute of limitations and what they said was their inability to authenticate the old videos.

On Wednesday morning, Westland Mayor Michael Londeau confirmed that his administration and the chief came to a mutual agreement to “terminate” their contract.

Effective immediately, Londeau says, Deputy Chief Kyle Dawley will serve as the interim Chief of Police.

Stay with WXYZ.com for updates on this developing story.

