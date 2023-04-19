Recent discovery of decades old videos involving Westland Police chief spark MSP investigation

WESTLAND, Mich. (WXYZ) — Westland Police Chief Jeff Jedrusik said he's embarrassed by his behavior and "would never act that way today."

Jedrusik is referring to a collection of short videos that he said are from 25 years ago and he does not deny taking part in allegedly humiliating people when he was working as a patrol officer for the City of Westland.

A tipster took the recently discovered videos to Michigan State Police where an investigation was launched into Jedrusik's alleged actions.

The tipster alleges that the officer seen and heard on the old videos is Chief Jedrusik from his days on patrol.

7 Action News does not know if the voice heard or the officer seen in the old video clips is Jedrusik and Jedrusik, 50, isn't saying.

The chief said he doesn't recall his exact involvement.

"I believe that the chief should be fired," said Trische Duckworth, social justice advocate and founder of the organization Survivors Speak. "I believe that he should not be given the opportunity to resign."

Duckworth said the videos were edited to protect other individuals and she wants to see any police officer involved held accountable.

In one encounter, captured on what appears to be a camcorder, a uniformed police officer can be seen and heard speaking to a man who appears intoxicated.

"I want you to try to stand on your head or you're going to go to jail," the officer said.

"I had a closed-head injury. I cannot do nothing like that," the civilian replied.

The officer then said, "Can you spin on your head like break-dancing?"

The civilian continues to say he cannot perform what's being asked of him and he's then put in the back of a police vehicle.

An officer continues to tell the man to sing him a song or tell him a joke and he'll take him home.

In another encounter, someone holding the camera tells another man, who also appears to be intoxicated, that he can go home after he moves a boulder. It appears the same man is then asked to stand on top of a large rock.

In one case, the person operating the camera continues to record a woman, who appears to be intoxicated, after she pulls her pants down to clean herself.

"I was horrified for the people that had been filmed," said Duckworth.

Chief Jedrusik released the following statement to 7 Action News:

"These videos were from more than 25 years ago. Although, I don't recall my exact involvement in these videos, I realize that as young officers, we were being very immature. I am embarrassed by my behavior. I would never act that way today and I would not expect my officers to act that way. When I was made aware of this video floating around, I immediately reached out to our city attorney and the deputy mayor. After review, they decided that because these incidences occurred more than 25 years ago, and that no laws were broken, there is no need for an internal investigation. The VHS recordings from that time were edited and released by my ex-wife following on going civil litigation and post divorce matters. I realize the motive was to embarrass me. I apologize to the citizens of Westland, the individuals on the videos and the Department for my actions. However, due to the civil litigation, I am not able to comment further."

The police department and the city are currently defendants in an unrelated lawsuit filed by a former police official.

Because Jedrusik referenced his ex-wife, 7 Action News reached out to her for comment and she declined.

Despite Jedrusik's claims that no laws were broken, Michigan State Police did conduct an investigation and this week they turned their findings over to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office for review.

When 7 Action News reached out to Westland's new mayor, Michael Londeau, for comment, he released the following statement:

This 25 year old video matter was brought to my attention, when it was learned back in February, by the Chief, Deputy Mayor and City Attorney. The Chief explained that the release is part of an ongoing civil litigation matter and maybe was motivated by the relationship between the Chief and his ex-wife.

I don’t plan on getting involved in his personal life. Because there is civil litigation tied to this video release, we are not going to elaborate on it. However, I can say that the incidences happened more than 25 years ago and because no criminal activity occurred, the city attorney had indicated it does not warrant further investigation.

These video clips are certainly embarrassing. I know that the Chief would never act that way today or would any of us allow that behavior today in our Police Department.

A spokesperson for the prosecutor's office said MSP's findings are under review.

