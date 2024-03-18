Watch Now
Jeff Lynne's ELO coming to Detroit for a final show this October

Posted at 11:15 AM, Mar 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-18 11:16:00-04

Jeff Lynne's Electric Light Orchestra (ELO) is embarking on its final tour and it will stop in Detroit this fall.

"The Over and Out Tour" will be at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday, Oct. 9 at 8 p.m.
The 27-date tour will start this summer and travel around the country. He last played Little Caesars Arena in 2019.

Tickets for the show go on sale March 22 at 10 a.m.

