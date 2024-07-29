Watch Now
News

Actions

Jelly Roll bringing 'The Beautifully Broken Tour' to Detroit in November

Jellyroll vs. Jelly Roll: Band sues country singer for using the name
Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP
Jellyroll vs. Jelly Roll: Band sues country singer for using the name
Posted at
and last updated

Jelly Roll announced he is coming to Detroit once again, this time as part of the Beautifully Broken Tour 2024.

He'll play at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 6 at 7 p.m.

Jelly Roll will be joined by ERNEST, Shaboozey and Allie Colleen as supporting acts.

He's been in Detroit and Michigan a lot recently, performing a show before the NFL Draft in April, being part of a Bob Seger tribute and singing with Eminem in June at the Michigan Central Station Concert, and playing Faster Horses Festival in July.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 2 at 10 a.m. but there is a Verizon presale and Citi presale beginning Tuesday, July 30.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Help feed local families!