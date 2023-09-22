Jim Costa to replace Mike Stone as 97.1 The Ticket morning host next year

Audacy announced Thursday that Jim Costa will take over as the new morning show host on 97.1 The Ticket with co-host Jon Jansen.

The Costa and Jansen Show will be heard weekdays from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. starting in February 2024, following the end of the NFL season.

Costa will take over for Mike "Stoney" Stone, who announced last month he would be stepping down from full-time hosting duties after the NFL season. Stoney has been with The Ticket since 2009.

“I'm thrilled that Jim Costa will be the next co-host of the 97.1 The Ticket morning show,” said Debbie Kenyon, Senior Vice President and Market Manager, Audacy Detroit. “Jim has spent the last few years building a great relationship with his listeners. We look forward to the talents of Jim Costa and Jon Jansen entertaining and informing the Detroit sports audience and can't wait to see how the show evolves in 2024.”

“This is a dream come true for me,” Costa said in a statement. “My whole career, I've chased the chance to build a show on 97.1 The Ticket. I grew up listening to this station and rooting for these teams. To start the conversation in Detroit every morning is special. Jon Jansen and I are a good contrast; we play off each other well, and I'm excited for the show we will create along with Heather and the entire morning show crew.”

He joined 97.1 in February 2021 and has hosted nights, weekends and primetime fill-ins. He also is the studio host for the Detroit Lions, Red Wings, Pistons and Tigers.

Before joining the station, he hosted afternoons in Grand Rapids.

“Jim is a hard worker, is always prepared, and has a great passion for Detroit sports,” said Jansen. “He'll be a great addition to our team in the morning, and I'm looking forward to working with him.”