Mike Stone stepping down from 97.1 morning show after NFL season

Legendary Detroit sports radio host Mike "Stoney" Stone announced he is stepping down from the 97.1 The Ticket morning show following the NFL season.

Stoney has been with The Ticket since 2009 and hosted with Bill McAllister, the late Jamie Samuelsen and now hosts with former Michigan and Detroit Lions lineman Jon Jansen.

Before joining 97.1, Stoney, 64, spent 15 years with WDFN with Bob Wojnowski for the "Stoney and Wojo Show."

"I’m still gonna be around," he said, according to 97.1. "People are still going to have to put up with me for probably half the year, if you add up all the vacation days that everybody has. And I’ll be doing Lions postgame the next three seasons hopefully."

After he steps down from the morning show, 97.1 said Stoney will still be with the station as a regular fill-in host for at least the next two years.

Stoney was also a staple on Channel 7 appearing on Sundays with Stoney and the 7 Sports Cave.

