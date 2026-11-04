Jocelyn Benson speaks after election, pledges lower costs, transparency after historic victory

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — Gov.-elect Jocelyn Benson addressed supporters Wednesday following her election victory, promising to focus on lowering costs, protecting voting rights and building a state government that works for all Michiganders.

Watch: Jocelyn Benson speaks to supporters after election

Jocelyn Benson speaks after election

Standing alongside Lt. Gov.-elect Winnie Brinks, the pair made history as Michigan’s first all-female gubernatorial ticket.

"I am thrilled to have made history with Jocelyn, but I could not have done it alone," Brinks said. " I want to thank the people of Grand Rapids for putting their faith in me all those years ago."

Benson’s victory is also historic because it marks the first time two women will serve consecutively as governor of Michigan, following Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

"I thank her for her leadership, for her friendship, and for her service to the people. You can expect to see a seamless transition, a professional transition. She is our governor until January 1st, and I'm grateful for her partnership as we work together to prepare the next era of this state," Benson said.

Benson pointed to strong voter turnout as a sign that Michiganders sent a clear message at the ballot box. Democrats also secured victories in Michigan’s U.S. Senate and secretary of state races.

Among the priorities Benson outlined for her administration are protecting voting rights, lowering the cost of living and energy costs, improving Michigan’s education system and making state government work more effectively for residents.

Benson also repeatedly stressed that she intends to work across party lines.

“We want to implement a vision for Michigan that includes everyone, where the people who work hard can afford to build a life here, and that works always for them, prioritizing them over anyone who would try to raise their costs for profit-driven reasons,” Benson said.

