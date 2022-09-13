Watch Now
News

Actions

JoJo's Shake Bar set to open in Downtown Detroit on Sept. 24

JoJo's Shake Bar coming to The District Detroit this summer
JoJo's Shake Bar
JoJo's Shake Bar coming to The District Detroit this summer
Posted at 6:48 AM, Sep 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-13 06:48:42-04

(WXYZ) — Chicago-based JoJo's Shake Bar, known for its gigantic and sometimes boozy shakes, is coming to Downtown Detroit.

According to the company, the location will be on Columbia St. in The District Detroit and will open on Sept. 24.

It's the latest announcement of national restaurants coming to Detroit. Last week, The Sugar Factory opened in the former Hard Rock Cafe location near Campus Martius, and City Winery is expected to open a location in Corktown.

JoJo's offerings "biggie shakes" that can be made boozy with bourbon, vodka, rum, Bailey's and more. There are also normal shakes, floats, cookies, a milk-and-cookie flight.

There are also sandwiches, salads, soups, burgers and dinners.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!