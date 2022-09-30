Judge changes bond for 24-year-old man accused of carjacking 95-year-old woman

DETROIT (WXYZ) — There was an emergency bond hearing Friday for James Douglas Smith, the man accused of beating and carjacking a 95-year-old woman. The prosecutor laid out new details of the incident in court that the public had not heard before.

The incident happened near Palmer Park in Detroit.

Lashona Smith lives near Palmer Park. She was out enjoying the day Friday and reacted to the news.

“Who would touch somebody who is 95? The world is coming to an end and people better get their bibles out and get to praying,” said Lashona Smith.

Fortunately, the victim is okay and thankful to be alive. Assistant prosecuting attorney, Elizabeth Dornik, explained what happened, in an emergency bond hearing Friday.

“He hit her in the head numerous times and bit her arm during this carjacking,” detailed Dornik.

The defendant, James Douglas Smith, 24, is charged with carjacking, robbery and assault. He was initially given a $100,000 personal recognizance bond, meaning he could have been released by simply signing his name, no cash required, something the prosecutor was trying to rectify Friday.

“Given the nature of this case, given the age of the complainant, and quite frankly the protection of the public that needs to occur, with a person like this, I think the bond is wholly inappropriate,” said Dornik.

The 95-year-old victim said she had just been sitting in the passenger seat of her car at the park. The prosecutor explained how the alleged attack unfolded.

“The defendant came up to her, said hello, made some small talk and proceeded to go into the driver seat of her car where he then took her on a drive through Detroit while she was trying to get him to give her back her car,” said Dornik.

Eventually he dropped the victim on the side of the road and took off.

“He then is found several days later on Monday of this week in Novi at Walmart because he still had her cell phone which they pinged to that location,” continued Dornik.

Dornick said the defendant tried to run away on foot but was caught by police. Despite the fact the 24-year-old defendant only had a prior misdemeanor, the judge agreed and changed the bond to a $500,000 surety bond.

“Sad. I don’t know what’s going on with these young folks. They out here losing their mind. 24-years-old, you haven’t even begun to live your life,” said Lashona Smith.

