Judge denied bond for Detroit man charged in alleged deadly pool party stabbings

Watch: Detroit man arraigned after allegedly killing two, hospitalizing two in pool party stabbing
DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Detroit man accused of stabbing two people to death and hospitalizing two others at a pool party last month has been denied bond.

Daiwan Hopson has been charged with First-Degree murder and Assault with Intent to Murder.

Investigators say that Hopson, 31, pulled out a knife and stabbed all four victims several time outside a house on Fleming Street, on Detroit's east side, on August 9.

The stabbing occurred just before 10 p.m. when police say a fight broke out at the pool party. Investigators say the altercation ended when Hopson produced a knife and stabbed four people.

Among the victims were 31-year-old Jakirea Williams, who was trying to break up the fight, and 25-year-old Martisha Payne, who was related to Williams. Both died from their injuries.

If convicted, Hopson faces life in prison.

