Moms of man, woman fatally stabbed at pool party seek justice, DPD offers $5K reward

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police said they are still looking for leads in tracking down the suspect responsible for a stabbing incident that happened this weekend.

Investigators said four people were stabbed at a pool party on Fleming Street near 7 Mile Road and Dequindre Street.

Watch the video report below:

Police need leads in pool party deaths

7 News Detroit spoke to both mothers of the man and woman who died in the incident. Late Monday afternoon, Detroit police announced a $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Kimberly Williams and Starlet Jones hugged outside of Williams' apartment. The two share a common bond that no parent ever wants to experience. Both lost their children this weekend in a deadly stabbing incident at a pool party on Detroit’s east side.

Williams said her son Jakirea hosted the party with another friend at a home rented for the occasion.

“I guess the young man who did the stabbing, his mom was fighting some young ladies," Williams explained.

Detroit police said the initial argument started over a woman. Williams said her son was trying to break up the scuffle and that the man who allegedly stabbed him was a friend.

"They were pretty close. They were pretty close, so we thought. For that to happen the way it happened, and I'm thinking well, maybe he accidentally. It wasn't an accident," Williams said.

“Why he do what he done? He don’t know what he did. He don’t know what he did. I mean, he broke — he broke us. He broke us," she explained.

Jones’ daughter, Martisha Payne, is the other person who lost her life. Jones said the the 25-year-old leaves behind a 6-year-old daughter with autism and younger siblings.

“I gotta be strong for them. I gotta be strong for (her daughter) Casey. I just ask everybody to continue to pray for me. I pray that they hurry up and get this man off the streets," Jones said.

LaKiesha Smith, Payne's cousin, told 7 News Detroit, “It’s a must. He must be caught. He must be held accountable for this because he didn’t just take a life; he took a piece of our heart. You took a piece of our heart from us.”

Detroit police said two other people were injured in the incident, including a man we're told continues to fight for his life.

“I think it’s just a matter of time. But I got faith and I believe, I feel they're going to get him. They're going to get him," Williams said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.