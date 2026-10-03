Judge orders counting of 37 disputed absentee ballots in Hamtramck's mayoral race decided by 11 votes

Nearly a year after Hamtramck voters chose their next mayor, one of Michigan's closest elections is still being fought in court.

A judge has ordered 37 disputed absentee ballots to be counted in the 2025 Hamtramck mayoral race — a contest originally decided by just 11 votes. The discovery of the ballots inside the clerk's office, along with subsequent recounts and lawsuits, set off a legal battle that could still reshape the outcome of the election.

Watch Faraz Javed's report in the video player below:

Judge orders 37 disputed ballots counted in Hamtramck mayoral race

Muhith Mahmood, the opponent of Mayor Adam Alharbi in the 2025 race, said he is ready to see it through.

"My position always has been to count those 37 ballots. My position was uphold the American democracy, people's rights, and every legal vote has to be counted. As I say, whatever outcome comes, I'm okay with it."

Attorney Nabih Ayad, who represents Mayor Alharbi, said the counting won't necessarily settle the election.

"Counting means that they have to be counted, looked at. There's still the ability to challenge those 37 ballots for something that's not proper," Ayad said.

Ayad said he is ready to argue about the integrity of those ballots.

"We feel that very much so that the chain of custody has been broken and somebody walks into a facility and brings these ballots two days after the election that been subject to individuals inside that building," Ayad said.

After the November election, the Wayne County Board of Canvassers chose not to count the 37 ballots, setting off the legal battle.

Political consultant Kerry Jackson said the bigger question now isn't who those ballots may favor.

"At least tabulate them. You never want to tell a voter your vote doesn't count," Jackson said.

"The questions would all be for the clerk's office. How did you preserve them? Have they been in a locked place? Were they ever opened? Are all of them sealed?" Jackson said.

But even if those ballots alter the election result, Alharbi's legal team is also challenging Mahmood's residency qualifications.

"We feel very strongly that his opponent does not live in the city of Hamtramck," Ayad said.

Mahmood disputes that claim.

"I have everything valid, nothing to hide. So I'm not scared of what challenge is going to come up," Mahmood said.

While covering this story last year, Mahmood invited me inside his Hamtramck home. Back then, the former Hamtramck council member said he juggled between this home and another in Troy.

When asked if he is currently living in Hamtramck:

"Most definitely. I've been always living in Hamtramck," Mahmood said.

Regardless of what happens when those ballots are counted, all sides say the election fight may still have a long way to go.

"This dance is going to continue," Ayad said.

"At least until the next election, yeah," Jackson said.

"If you do the right things and nothing will protect me to serve the community. I am very optimistic," Mahmood said.

The ballots are expected to be counted by Oct. 16, but the integrity of those ballots — including the chain of custody — as well as Mahmood's alleged Hamtramck residency, will all be challenged in court.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

