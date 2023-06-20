Watch Now
Examing the ties between New Bethel Baptist Church, CL Franklin and Dr. King's I Have a Dream speech

This year marks the 60th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. first delivering his I Have A Dream speech, which occurred right here in Detroit.
The speech, which made history during the March On Washington, was heard in its initial form in Detroit thanks to a special relationship between a powerful Detroit pastor whose million-dollar voice matched King's heart and passion for change.

That pastor was the legendary Reverend CL Franklin of New Bethel Baptist Church, which was also home to his daughter the Legendary Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin.

