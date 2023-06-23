Live Saturday: June Jubilee – A Celebration of Freedom

(WXYZ) — On Saturday, the Detroit chapter of the NAACP will honor the 60th anniversary of the Detroit Freedom March and the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s speech in Detroit.

It will start with a press conference at 9 a.m., followed by a walk down Woodward Ave. at 10 a.m. and then a rally at Hart Plaza at 12 p.m.

WXYZ will have live coverage throughout the morning starting at 10 a.m. on Channel 7 and on WXYZ.com and your favorite streaming devices.

It will be anchored by our own Carolyn Clifford and Glenda Lewis, with special guests throughout the morning.

