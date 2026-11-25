MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Deandre Booker’s fate is now in the hands of the jury. Deliberations start Wednesday morning. Booker is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend, Ashley Elkins, in early January 2025.

The final day of testimony started with the defense cross-examining the officer-in-charge of the investigation into Elkins' disappearance.

Defense attorney Robbie Lang asked, "We have no proof or evidence of what was contained within that cart or the bags or boxes within the cart, correct?"

Jurors prepare to deliberate in Deandre Booker's murder trial

Roseville police detective sergeant Matthew Lesperence replied, "Definitive proof. No sir."

Lang followed up, "And nothing to indicate there’s, ya know, a body in the cart or the bags or parts of a body?"

The detective said, "That’s correct.”

It’s a key point the defense can lean on during closing arguments.

But the prosecutor got in the first word with the jury.

The prosecutor said, “We don’t have to prove that body exist but to show who did it.”

The prosecution laid out a trail of circumstantial evidence, including blood spatter in Booker’s apartment and blood in a dumpster that forensic tests matched to Elkins' DNA. Along with surveillance footage contradicting Booker's alleged lies, prosecutors zeroed in on his questionable internet searches.

"December 29th, 'murder out of rage ex'," the assistant prosecutor read some of Booker's alleged internet searches to the jury.

“Ashley Elkins is not missing. She’s dead," she said.

The defense said there’s no proof Booker committed murder. Before closing arguments, Lang asked the judge to let jurors consider manslaughter. The judge denied the request. In closing arguments, the defense pressed jurors on the fact that a body has never been recovered.

Booker made a brief appearance via video, however, the judge did not allow our camera to film him at his attorney’s request. Lang said he didn't want Booker's image recorded because of his appearance. He was restrained and his mouth was covered.

Booker’s attorney let him know he has to right to testify if wants but that he also has the right not to. Booker remained quiet.