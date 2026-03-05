Jury deliberations now underway in Dee Warner murder case

(WXYZ) — Closing arguments finished Thursday afternoon in the trial for Dale Warner, the man charged with murdering his wife, Dee, in Lenawee County.

The case is now in the hands of the jury, who began deliberating on Thursday afternoon.

Prosecution and defense rest in Warner trial

On Tuesday morning, prosecutors rested their case just as court began, and the defense called three witnesses before defense attorneys rested their case.

The weeks-long trial began on February 12.

Dee Warner was last seen at her residence on Munger Rd. in Franklin Township in Lenawee County on the evening of April 24, 2021.

The FBI, Michigan DNR, Michigan State Police and other agencies assisted the Lenawee County Sheriff's Office in searching for Dee. She reportedly had no contact with her family and friends on the phone or on Facebook since April 25, 2021.

In November 2023, Michigan State Police arrested Dale in connection with her disappearance, and he was charged a day later with murder.

On August 18, 2024, human remains were found during a search of property belonging to Dale. Three days later, those human remains were identified as Dee Warner.