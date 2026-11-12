MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A jury has been selected in the murder trial of a Roseville man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend, Ashley Elkins, whose body has never been found.

Jury selection in the trial of 33-year-old DeAndre Booker wrapped up Thursday after about two days.

Booker is accused of killing Elkins, a mother of two who went missing in January 2025. He was charged with her murder a few weeks after she disappeared.

WATCH 7 News Detroit reporter Tiarra Braddock's story in the media player below:

Jury selected in trial of Roseville man accused of killing ex-girlfriend

Prosecutors allege Booker killed Elkins before disposing of her body. Investigators say they searched Booker's Roseville apartment and found evidence suggesting foul play.

Although he is not representing Booker, attorney Terry Johnson says the time it took to select a jury is not necessarily surprising.

"It's an indication that the attorneys are doing a really great job here," Johnson said. "What I mean by that is there's a lot of things that go into jury selection, number one, you want to make sure you have people who are not biased, not biased for the defense and not biased for the prosecution."

Booker chose not to sit in the courtroom during jury selection Thursday.

He has also indicated that he does not want to be present in the courtroom during the trial.

Johnson says if Booker does decide to attend the proceedings, his demeanor inside the courtroom will be important.

"While they're there, the important thing is the jury is going to evaluate how they're acting," Johnson said.

He added that jurors may consider a defendant's attitude as well when making decisions.

Opening statements from the prosecution and defense are expected Friday. Witness testimony is also expected to begin.