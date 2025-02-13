'Just take care of yourself': MSU community gathers 2 years after shooting tragedy

LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — Inside the Breslin Center in the heart of campus at Michigan State University on Thursday, students like junior Keegan Compton gathered to share support and messages of caring two years after a deadly mass shooting claimed three lives and left others wounded.

“My roommate actually was in the union when it happened and thankfully got out,” Compton said. (Today’s been) sad but nice not to have pressure of classes, mourn.”

MSU provided care packages, meals and time with comfort dogs on a day of remembrance as the healing process still unfolded at the nearby student union.

Students also took time for prayer and to talk emotions.

“Us being here to pray over people and bring hope is making people’s day better,” student Nicholas Carrell said.

Related video: 'I lived through that?' MSU shooting survivor shares his road to recovery 2 years later

Nate Statly, Michigan State shooting survivor, speaks 2 years after shooting

University President Kevin Guskiewicz talked with me exclusively about the importance of not holding classes on this day and honoring the lives impacted. The university is also taking input until the end of March before finalizing plans for a permanent memorial.

“People respond and react to such an event in different ways. We have to let everyone come to this place in their own way,” Guskiewicz said.

He says the biggest message to those taking in this day of remembrance is to “just take care of yourself.”

“That’s why we took out classes on February 13th for several years. We just want to provide an opportunity for people to help each other,” Guskiewicz said.

Across campus, more students shared their thoughts on additional cameras, a new security operations center and door locks installed campuswide. They told me they often think about the tragic events that took place but recognize what’s been done to create the safest possible campus.

“I do feel safe here. I believe after this happened, they’ve taken more safety precautions,” one student said.

“I don’t feel unsafe. I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t in the back of my mind, but it’s not something I worry about it,” another student said.

There will be a moment of silence Thursday to celebrate Grosse Pointe natives Arielle Anderson and Brian Fraser and Clawson native Alexandria Verner, followed by the ringing of the Beaumont tower bells from 8:10 p.m. to 8:25 p.m.

Here is a complete list of memorial efforts set to honor those victims. More event information can be found here.

