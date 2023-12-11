'Justice for Allie:' Bill to protect vulnerable adults from online predators signed into law by Gov Whitmer

After years of pushing for change, a Troy family is celebrating today after a bill they inspired was signed into law.

Coined "Justice for Allie," the set of two bills would make it a crime for online predators to target vulnerable adults by coercing them for sexually explicit photos, something previously not covered under Michigan law.

At the home of the Hayes family in Troy on Sunday, it was a party 6 years in the making. From yellow shirts to lemon decorations everything had a message, all inspired by Allie Hayes

"When life hands you lemons, make lemonade," Allie said.

That old saying was given new life at the Hayes house, filled with excitement and relief knowing that what happened to them shouldn’t happen to anyone else.

“Vulnerable adults, including adults with dementia, are now safe form online predators who are trying to exploit the vulnerability of a vulnerable adult by asking for explicit photos,” said Allie's mom Dawn Hayes.

Dawn and Mark Hayes are Allie’s parents. 6 years ago, Allie was targeted by a sexual predator online who in a matter of minutes, coerced her into sending sexually explicit photos. Although she was a teenager with down syndrome, she was above the age of 18 and legally was a consenting adult. It was a loophole her parents felt needed to be addressed.

“Once we realized the data and volume and number this would impact, we knew we couldn't stop,” Dawn said.

Ever since, the Hayes family has pushed for change in Michigan law to protect vulnerable adults, and Allie wanted her story to be shared.

“It's been a long road, but the minute she realized it was going to make a difference in other people's lives and help others she wanted to push and push," said Mark.

With her parents and community behind her, Allie’s story reached Lansing where after multiple attempts, a bill to protect vulnerable adults from online predators was passed by both the House and Senate unanimously, and was signed into law by Governor Whitmer on Friday.

“In Allie's case they could barely find a way to get the person jail time," said the bill's sponsor Rep. Sharon MacDonnell, D- Troy. "Now it's going to be a serious crime with serious consequences."

Turning lemons into lemonade, then sharing that lemonade with others. The Hayes family is celebrating not only Justice for Allie, but justice for all vulnerable adults.

"I think we definitely made a difference,” said Allie.

"We're just so incredibly proud of her perseverance and bravery," Mark said of his daughter. "Her dedication to this whole thing has been amazing.”

The laws do go into immediate effect after being signed.