Kajy Law Firm distributes 100 free car seats to metro Detroit families

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Southfield-based law firm distributed dozens of free car seats to metro Detroit families Wednesday in honor of National Child Passenger Safety Week, which begins Sunday.

Kajy Law, which exclusively handles auto crash cases, organized the giveaway after attorneys noticed a trend in their caseload involving improperly secured children.

"Unfortunately, I've had a lot of cases where the minor was not in a car seat or the car seat was improperly installed," said Lawrence Kajy, founder and CEO of Kajy Law Firm.

Improper car seat use significantly increases injury risk for children in vehicle crashes.

"The chance of injury goes up by 71% — that's a big number," Kajy said.

The firm selected 100 winners from nearly 500 entries for the car seat giveaway held near their Southfield offices. Each family received a Graco Contender Slim Convertible Car Seat, which can be used from birth until a child weighs 60 to 70 pounds.

"That's usually about 7 or 8 years old. So, it's the same car sear. You take out some padding and use the same car seat for many years," Kajy said.

The Southfield Police Department assisted at the event, ensuring each car seat was properly installed. Officer Kevin Jarett reminded parents about proper positioning for infants.

"As an infant, they're not supposed to be facing forward," Jarett said.

Danielle Davison, a Tecumseh resident expecting her first child, said the free car seat helps prevent financial strain while ensuring safety.

"When you're thinking about safety, sometimes you're paying more for a safer seat, so it's good to know your baby is going to be safe," Davison said.

Detroit mother Angeanette Weathersby, who has a newborn son, said the car seat provides peace of mind.

"My precious cargo. At least this way I know he's being protected once we get him in a car and secured properly," Weathersby said.

Kajy Law hopes to organize more car seat giveaways in the future with even larger distributions.

