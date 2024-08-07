Kamala Harris, Tim Walz and J.D. Vance coming to Michigan today

SHELBY TWP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Voters in Michigan made their voices heard at the polls for the state's primary election. And today, the path to the White House runs through Metro Detroit.

Vice President and Democratic Presidential nominee Kamala Harris, along with her new running mate Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, and Republican Vice Presidential nominee J.D. Vance will visit Michigan today.

Both camps are heading to Metro Detroit after rallies in Philadelphia yesterday. Today, Presidential nominee Kamala Harris with her newly announced running mate will meet with UAW leaders and members. And in Shelby, Republican Vice Presidential nominee J.D. Vance will be touring the Shelby Township Police station and talking with officials.

"We are going to fight for it, and when we fight, we will win," Harris said at a recent rally.

"Strategy is simple," Vance said. "We know there are six or seven states that are going to decide this election."

With less than 100 days until the Presidential election, candidates from both parties are working their way through those up-for-grabs states. Presidential nominee Kamala Harris announced her running mate and travel partner Tim Walz Tuesday night at a Philadelphia rally.

"I'm thrilled to be on this journey," Walz said. "Minnesota strengths come from our values. Our commitment to working together, to see past our differences. To always be willing to lend a helping hand...and now VP Harris and I are running to take those very values to the White House."

At the GOP rally in Philadelphia, Vance commented on the announcement.

"I absolutely want to debate Tim Walz but I want to debate him after he’s officially the nominee," Vance said. "And I did call him and congratulate him and offered him my best wishes I think that’s the polite thing to do."

Both names on the Democratic ticket will be at the UAW House of Solidarity meeting with Union Members and Leaders. The Union endorsed Harris last week, in lock step with the Democrats. GOP Vice Presidential candidate J.D. Vance is also heading for Michigan, stopping in Shelby Township.

"So I’m going to go to every single battle ground state that I can. I’m going to answer tough questions I’m going to talk to people because that’s the minimum you should do," Vance said. "I want a country where the leaders put the interests of our citizens first and I want Donald j trump to be back in the white house because he’s the only person running who will do exactly that."

Tim Walz took some time to criticize Donald Trump at last night's rally.

"He mocks our laws he sews chaos and division and that’s to say nothing of his record as president," Walz said. "He drove our economy into the ground and make no mistake violent crime was up under Donald Trump. That's not even counting the crimes he committed."

Neither visit is open to the public. Vance is expected to be in Shelby Township and will talk with media at 10 a.m. Details on where Harris and Walz will be have not been released at this time.