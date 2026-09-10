Keego Harbor eyes downtown development on former Roosevelt Elementary school site

Over the summer, Keego Harbor residents and business owners were asked to fill out a survey to understand the community's vision for the former Roosevelt Elementary School property — with many wanting it to be something the city has never had: a downtown.

Keego Harbor Interim City Manager Joe Gacioch said the city received around 140 survey responses about the 5-acre site.

"All in all it's pretty consistent. They want to see better walkability... new small businesses, restaurants, markets, retail, specialties," Gacioch said.

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Gacioch said others would like to see green space, and a large majority want a historical marker honoring the beloved school.

"Naming streets after former administrators… even naming the site after the school," Gacioch said.

One resident who lives near the property and also attended Roosevelt Elementary said it's time for a change — but she doesn't think the city needs more shops or restaurants.

"Maybe a community center or a park or something just to bring the community together and more for the kids," Amber Wellinger said.

The property is owned by the West Bloomfield School District, but the district is working with Keego Harbor city leaders to gather community input on its future. In a statement, the district said:

"The work is ongoing, and no final decisions have been made at this time. The District thanks the community for its continued partnership throughout this process."

Gacioch said the city has a broader vision for the corridor.

"The city has a very bold vision about redeveloping Cass Lake Road into a future downtown, and the Roosevelt site and a few other sites play an important role in catalyzing that, that vision," Gacioch said.

After hearing from the community, city leaders developed a design concept for the space. The city also had 16 developers tour the site Wednesday.

Jolie Sherman Keego Harbor is exploring downtown development on the former Roosevelt Elementary site after 140 residents shared their vision for the 5-acre property.

"We're gonna find a way to build a downtown here that serves Keego, and I think also the Greater Lakes community," Gacioch said.

The city says it hopes to discuss possible plans for the future with the West Bloomfield School District in the next few weeks.

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