DETROIT (WXYZ) — A key stretch of southbound I-75 will be closed going into the weekend. The freeway is shutting down from Springwells to Schaefer so crews can work on the Rouge River bridge. Normally this kind of closure would begin on a Friday night, but it's been moved up.

There is a detour available from westbound I-96 to I-94 or southbound Telegraph to I-75.

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We know this is a big deal, as that area of I-75 funnels so much traffic in and out of Detroit. I spoke to some drivers this week, who are frustrated about yet another freeway closure.

Watch Ryan Marshall's report below

Key stretch of southbound I-75 closing for weekend construction on the Rouge River Bridge

MDOT will close southbound I-75 from Springwells Street to Schaefer Highway at 9 p.m. tonight, with that stretch closed until 5 a.m. on Monday, August 24. MDOT says they're conducting bridge maintenance, adding a protective surface to four bridges and an epoxy overlay to the Rouge River Bridge.

Normally, this type of closure would start on a Friday to minimize traffic disruption, but they added the extra day to make up for previous weather-related delays during weekend construction.

We talked to a few frustrated drivers who say they now have to make adjustments.

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“Now, we have to wake up early, more early to find another road to go to work," said Detroiter Jaime Rojo. “When you live near the highway and you have to find another road to go to work, it’s more traffic back in there.”

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“It’s gonna actually be harder. Our routes are gonna be longer. We’re gonna have to take a lot of like detours. And, we’re just gonna have to figure out new ways to get around," said Southfield resident Justin Bickerson. “I mean, just patience, dealing with it like as if the best way you know how. Like, just allowing traffic flow the way it best it can.”

What's four more days after dealing with eight years of cones, closures and construction in this area? It's a lot to many in this area, but they say they'll just have to make the best of the situation.

