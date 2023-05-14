Detroit nurse kidnapped from local hospital found dead in Novi; suspect still at large

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A source confirmed Sunday, Patrice Latoya Wilson was found Sunday morning deceased with multiple gunshot wounds. Wilson, police say was found in the trunk of a vehicle in a Novi parking lot.

Wilson was last seen Saturday morning outside of Detroit Receiving Hospital when she was kidnapped by Jamere Miller.

A DMC spokeperson issued the following statement Sunday:

"It is with deep sadness that we offer heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and DMC colleagues of cherished nurse leader Patrice Wilson, as well as Patrice’s mother, another dedicated DMC team member. Patrice was not just a co-worker but a loving friend to many at the DMC. Grief counseling is available for all staff at our Adult Central Campus hospitals," said Brian Taylor, Director of Communications & Media Relations with Tenet Healthcare.

Wilson, according to her mother Rosalyn Livingston, was a nurse at the hospital. Police say Wilson was kidnapped while attempting to leave work after working an overnight shift.

"He approached our victim just as she was getting into the driver's side of her vehicle. He then got inside the vehicle and forced her over and fled with her inside," said Capt. Donna McCord, with the Detroit Police Department.

As of Sunday morning, police are still looking for Miller. Police say he is armed and dangerous. Miller may be in a black 2020 Lincoln Nautilus with Michigan license plate OPKS20.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Jamere Miller, please contact DPD’s Telephone Crime Reporting (T.C.R.) at (313) 267-4600 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.