Kids, school bus driver injured during crash on icy road in Washtenaw County

AUGUSTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Several children and a school bus driver were injured during a crash in Washtenaw County Thursday afternoon, officials said.

The crash happened in Augusta Township on Talladay Road near Bunton Road.

According to Augusta Township Fire Chief David Music, the school bus slid off the road and rolled into a ditch. Music said the road was icy at the time.

The fire chief said five children were injured with bumps and bruises after hitting the side of the ditch. The bus driver reported having back pain.

There were no fatalities.

The intersection near the crash closed as officials responded to the scene.

Michigan State Police are investigating the crash.

