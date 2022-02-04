Kindness meets gratitude when man helps neighbor clear snow from driveway

NOVI, Mich. (WXYZ) — If you have just one neighbor like Pat Franks in your lifetime, consider yourself pretty lucky.

Late Thursday morning, Franks had just finished clearing the snow from the driveway of the Novi home he shares with his family when he saw a new neighbor across the street beginning to try.

Mary Nihonnyaji, with her 6-year-old son Tyga by her side, had just started to shovel snow from her driveway when Franks walked across the street with his powerful snowblower leading the way.

Franks said Nihonnyaji had a big smile on her face when he said his snowblower could handle the job.

In the video player above, hear why Franks' kindness couldn't have come at a more perfect time.

