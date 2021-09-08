Kiss DTE Energy Music Theatre show rescheduled for Oct. 15

(WXYZ) — The Kiss DTE Energy Music Theatre show that was originally scheduled for September 1 has been rescheduled for Friday, October 15, 2021.

RELATED:

According to a 313 Presents press release, tickets held for the previously scheduled dates (Sept. 1 and Sept. 11) will be honored, so fans are encouraged to hold onto their tickets.

Kiss had to postpone five shows after Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons tested positive for COVID-19.

More information is expected to be mailed out to the ticket holders.

