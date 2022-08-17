Labor Day march down Michigan Avenue canceled amid COVID, monkeypox concerns

(WXYZ) — The annual Labor Day march down Michigan Avenue in Detroit has been canceled this year.

Metro-Detroit Central Labor Council President Daryl Newman issued the following statement announcing the cancellation:

The Metro Detroit Central Labor Council regrets to announce the cancellation of our annual Labor Day March down Michigan Avenue. For years we have marched through the Motor City in honor of those who fought for our hard-earned rights in the workplace. Still, out of an abundance of caution, given the rise in COVID cases and monkeypox, we have decided to put everyone’s safety first and cancel this year’s event.

The march had been scheduled for Monday, September 5th.