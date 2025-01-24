Lafayette Coney Island voluntarily closes to address 'rat infestation issue'

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Health Department said that Lafayette Coney Island in Downtown Detroit has closed once again to address a rat problem.

The health department posted on Facebook that it has been working with the popular coney spot to address a rat infestation.

"As a result, an inspection was completed and Lafayette Coney Island has voluntarily shut-down until all violations are corrected, which includes a plan of action to prevent future violations. During this closure, the restaurant will undergo thorough cleaning, and address all structural issues, including permanently sealing all openings to the outdoors," the post said on Facebook.

In September 2022, the coney spot had to close temporarily after an inspector reportedly found rat droppings inside Lafayette after videos circulated on social media showing rats inside.

They were closed for more than a month before reopening in the middle of October 2022.

Watch below: 2022 report on Lafayette Coney Island's closure due to rat problem

Lafayette Coney Island remains closed on month later

Watch below: 2022 report on tracking inspections of iconic Lafayette Coney Island closed due to rats