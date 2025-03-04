'No more concern.' Lafayette Coney Island reopening after passing health inspection

DETROIT (WXYZ) — After voluntarily closing just over a month ago to resolve a rat problem, Lafayette Coney Island is reopening on Tuesday, the Detroit Health Department said.

The restaurant voluntarily closed on Friday, Jan. 24, after the Detroit Health Department shared reports of rats inside the restaurant.

The health department says that the restaurant fully cooperated and has since passed an inspection. Lafayette's owner said that the restaurant could have opened sooner.

"I want to applaud (Lafayette Coney Island) for voluntarily closing," said Denise Fair Razo, the chief public health officer for the Detroit Health Department. "They decided this was the right thing to do."

Last week, Owner Sam Seferi showed off the upgrades to our Simon Shaykhet.

The new changes to the facility include:



New efforts to prevent future rat infestations

A deep clean

New lighting

Modernized equipment

Strengthened food storage

Upgraded Waste Management

The health department is unsure where the rats came from, but the entrances where the rats could potentially come in have been sealed. They also said a pest inspector will be coming in on a weekly basis.

"Come back," Seferi said "There is no more concern, everything is fixed up, we are ready to go."

"Lafayette is a staple and we want to maintain it," Fair Razo said.